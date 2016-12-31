Hamilton High Cross Country team takes Arrowhead League championship

Coach Patrick Williams

Special to Anza Valley Outlook

Another successful Arrowhead League Season came to a close Nov. 2.

The Bobcat Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country teams became the 2016 Arrowhead League Champions. Each team won by a large margin and had dominating performances by all top 5 runners.

There were: Boys: Hale Castorena, 1st; Alex Saldaña, 3rd; Alberto Rivera, 6th; and Justin Lopez, 7th; who moved on to CIF prelims held Nov. 12.

Girls: Alexia Delgadillo Placed, 1st; Nuvia Cervantes, 2nd; Janette Rodriguez, 6th; Ashley Sanchez, 8th; and Kaylynn Lopez 9th out of a field of 38 runners.

It was the first time in school history the Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Teams qualified for the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section (CIF-SS) division 5 finals. The boys were 5th in their heat. This is the best finish we’ve had in a CIF-SS prelims race. They were led by Hale Castorena, who placed 8th and Alex Saldaña placed 16th.

The girls were in 8th place and became the first girls team to qualify CIF-SS division 5 finals. Alexia Delgadillo placed 3rd and Nuvia Cervantes placed 14th. They both qualified as individual CIF-SS Division 5 finalists. This is collectively the best team I’ve coached at Hamilton.

At the CIF-SS Final Nov. 19 our day didn’t start out perfectly. A bus was never scheduled so we had to scramble to get the athletes to CIF Finals and were running late. The Boys placed 15th without a proper warm up. Justin Lopez started the race bolting out of a temporary bathroom and still ran a personal record. All 7 runners ran under 19 minutes for 3 miles. The highlight for the boys’ team was Alex Saldaña breaking the 8-year school record of 16:25 set by Alex Williams in 2008 of 16:25 with a 16:22 for 36th place.

The girls placed 16th. Kay Lopez ran a personal record as the #3 runner and Alexia Delgadillo placed 9th overall running 18:22 for 3 miles and will represent our school at the state meet in Clovis, California