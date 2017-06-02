Hamilton High School Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet May 17

Hamilton High School held its Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet at the school in Anza Wednesday, May 17.

After a potluck dinner, athletes were honored with awards, trophies, certificates and gifts. The Hamilton High School sports family is close-knit and good humor, joking and teasing were all included in the festivities.

The following student athletes were recognized for outstanding achievements:

Softball

MVP – Sterling Estrada

Outstanding Outfielder – Stephanie Amaya

Outstanding Infielder – Lissette Zepeda

Offensive Player of the Year – Bianca Velasquez

Most Improved – Skyley Stencil

Rookie of the Year – Lydia Adams

1st Team All League – Kay Lopez

1st Team All League – Sterling Estrada

2nd Team All League – Bianca Velasquez

2nd Team All League – Kiya Chacon

Arrowhead Defensive Player of the Year – Sterling Estrada

Baseball

Coaches Award – Felix Nunez

Coaches Award – Sam Adams

Most Improved – Gabe Ward

Rookie of the Year – Tyler Haar

Rookie of the Year – Griffin Fierro

1st Team All League – Felix Nunez

1st Team All League – Sam Adams

2nd Team All League – Gabe Ward

2nd Team All League – Randy Lopez

Arrowhead League Offensive Player of the Year – Felix Nunez