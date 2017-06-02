Hamilton High School Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet May 17

Hamilton High School held its Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet at the school in Anza Wednesday, May 17.
After a potluck dinner, athletes were honored with awards, trophies, certificates and gifts. The Hamilton High School sports family is close-knit and good humor, joking and teasing were all included in the festivities.
Softball Head Coach, Keith Moorman bragged about his talented team at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
The 2017 Hamilton High School Varsity Softball Team show off their awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Softball Assistant Coach, Rene Lopez presented awards to his team at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Special Award Winners, from left to right: Sterling Estrada, Bianca Velasquez, Kay Lopez at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Left to right: Stephanie Amaya, Lydia Adams, Skyley Stencil, Lissete Zepeda, Bianca Velasquez received special recognition at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Softball Assistant Coach Coach Rene Lopez teases Sterling Estrada as her presented her with awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Top row: Nina Watson, Kay Lopez, Sterling Estrada, front row: Bianca Velasquez, Sedona Dawes Vollmer, center to right: Stephanie Amaya, Lydia Adams, Skyley Stencil, Lissete Zepeda receiving awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller presents awards to his players at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
The 2017 Hamilton High Varsity Baseball Team including scorekeepers Hailey Thrapp and Jenna Thillens. Diane Sieker photo
Coach Miller and Gabe Ward at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet. Diane Sieker photo
Coach Miller and Levi Ross at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet. Diane Sieker photo
Coach Miller and Randy Lopez, with Assistant Coach Bobby Harmon at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo
The following student athletes were recognized for outstanding achievements:
Softball
MVP – Sterling Estrada
Outstanding Outfielder – Stephanie Amaya
Outstanding Infielder – Lissette Zepeda
Offensive Player of the Year – Bianca Velasquez
Most Improved – Skyley Stencil
Rookie of the Year – Lydia Adams
1st Team All League – Kay Lopez
1st Team All League – Sterling Estrada
2nd Team All League – Bianca Velasquez
2nd Team All League – Kiya Chacon
Arrowhead Defensive Player of the Year – Sterling Estrada
Baseball
Coaches Award – Felix Nunez
Coaches Award – Sam Adams
Most Improved – Gabe Ward
Rookie of the Year – Tyler Haar
Rookie of the Year – Griffin Fierro
1st Team All League – Felix Nunez
1st Team All League – Sam Adams
2nd Team All League – Gabe Ward
2nd Team All League – Randy Lopez
Arrowhead League Offensive Player of the Year – Felix Nunez