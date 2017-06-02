Hamilton High School Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet May 17

The 2017 Hamilton High School Varsity Baseball Team after receiving their awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Hamilton High School held its Baseball and Softball Awards Banquet at the school in Anza Wednesday, May 17.

After a potluck dinner, athletes were honored with awards, trophies, certificates and gifts. The Hamilton High School sports family is close-knit and good humor, joking and teasing were all included in the festivities.

Softball Head Coach, Keith Moorman bragged about his talented team at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

The 2017 Hamilton High School Varsity Softball Team show off their awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Softball Assistant Coach, Rene Lopez presented awards to his team at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Special Award Winners, from left to right: Sterling Estrada, Bianca Velasquez, Kay Lopez at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo


Left to right: Stephanie Amaya, Lydia Adams, Skyley Stencil, Lissete Zepeda, Bianca Velasquez received special recognition at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Softball Assistant Coach Coach Rene Lopez teases Sterling Estrada as her presented her with awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Top row: Nina Watson, Kay Lopez, Sterling Estrada, front row: Bianca Velasquez, Sedona Dawes Vollmer, center to right: Stephanie Amaya, Lydia Adams, Skyley Stencil, Lissete Zepeda receiving awards at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo

Head Baseball Coach Craig Miller presents awards to his players at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo


The 2017 Hamilton High Varsity Baseball Team including scorekeepers Hailey Thrapp and Jenna Thillens. Diane Sieker photo

Coach Miller and Gabe Ward at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet. Diane Sieker photo

Coach Miller and Levi Ross at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet. Diane Sieker photo

Coach Miller and Randy Lopez, with Assistant Coach Bobby Harmon at the Hamilton High School Baseball & Softball Awards Banquet May 17. Diane Sieker photo


The following student athletes were recognized for outstanding achievements:

Softball

MVP – Sterling Estrada

Outstanding Outfielder – Stephanie Amaya

Outstanding Infielder – Lissette Zepeda

Offensive Player of the Year – Bianca Velasquez

Most Improved – Skyley Stencil

Rookie of the Year – Lydia Adams

1st Team All League – Kay Lopez

1st Team All League – Sterling Estrada

2nd Team All League – Bianca Velasquez

2nd Team All League – Kiya Chacon

Arrowhead Defensive Player of the Year – Sterling Estrada

Baseball  

Coaches Award – Felix Nunez

Coaches Award – Sam Adams

Most Improved – Gabe Ward

Rookie of the Year – Tyler Haar

Rookie of the Year – Griffin Fierro

1st Team All League – Felix Nunez

1st Team All League – Sam Adams

2nd Team All League – Gabe Ward

2nd Team All League – Randy Lopez

Arrowhead League Offensive Player of the Year – Felix Nunez

