Of health and fun: Sampling the benefits of dirt biking

According to a CNN article published Nov. 3, 2015, the average American teen spends nine hours a day in front of a screen. This could be a phone, a computer, a TV or a gaming console. The implication in this narrative, of course, is that our children are spending over a third of their lives on gadgets, which leaves very little wriggle room for fun, healthy and entertaining activities. Granted, spending time indoors is not exactly tantamount to a national disaster, but how fun would it be if children just ventured outside for a little while? Dirt biking is quickly rising to the top of the pile when it comes to what teens (and pretty much everyone else) can do outdoors, and it comes with a wide range of benefits.

Top 5 health benefits of dirt biking

It helps the rider develop strong bones

When you are cruising around the country in your dirt bike, you are exercising important areas of the body, such as the back, arms, knees, thighs and arms. Continued practice over a long period of time improves bone density, which goes a long way toward creating a strong, solid physique. It is also understood that people who ride often will have far fewer knee, joint and back problem than others in the general population.

Dirt biking helps you stay fit without a rigorous regime

If someone that works out at the gym were to be honest with you, they would tell you that even though they look forward to going to the fitness center every evening, the physical exertion is ridiculously intense and that they derive no fun from it. They do it because they have to. However, dirt biking is the one sport that works on your core without you having to wish for the whole ordeal to end. It’s fun, exciting and leaves you fit as a fiddle.

Improves your heart rate

Did you know that about 610,000 people in this country die every year as a result of heart-related complications? This accounts for almost a quarter of all yearly deaths in the US. What is sad is that a whole lot of these deaths can be avoided if only our people grabbed a dirt bike apiece and took to the tracks. Dirt biking manages your heart rate, keeping your cardiovascular system working at full throttle.

A dirt bike is a calorie-burning monster

I took a quick look at an online calorie burning calculator, and it showed some interesting results. A regular young person, 135 pounds heavy, 5-foot, 5-inches tall and 20 years old burns 199 calories every hour they spend on a dirt bike. This in a country where almost 36 percent of the adult population and a third of the children are obese. Enough said.

Creates an impressive sense of balance

As you negotiate those curves and bents, your sense of balance improves and stability becomes second nature. The instinct you develop here could be live-saving in some circumstances.

With dirt biking going mainstream last few years, it might not be such a bad time for you to jump on too.