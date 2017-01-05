Anza Community Hall to hold special election

The Anza Community Hall board will hold a special election Thursday, Jan. 12, to fill a vacancy left by Kathie Medaras who has moved to Arizona. The meeting will start at 7 p.m.

Nominations for members of the Board will be made from the floor and then voted on by a written ballot.

No “proxy” voting allowed.

Membership is required and can be purchased at the door the night of the elections.

Residents of the three ZIP codes in the area of Anza (92539), Aguanga (92536) or Mountain Center (92561), are eligible to become voting members of the Anza Community Hall Association, also known as Anza Building, Inc. Members must live in the area serviced by the Anza Electric Co-op and have a desire to help the hall be a success.

Dues are $20 per individual or family and $35 per business. One dues payment is equivalent to one vote.