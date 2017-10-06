Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to help maintain a diverse supply

ANZA – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9, at Hamilton High School, 57430 Mitchell Road, in Anza.

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors of all races and ethnicities to give blood to help ensure a diverse blood supply for patients in need. Some blood types are unique to certain racial and ethnic groups, so a diverse blood supply is important to meeting the medical needs of an increasingly diverse patient population.

Patients who need repeated transfusions, like 11-year-old Tymia McCullough who has sickle cell disease, must have blood that is matched very closely. Patients are less likely to have complications from blood donated by someone with a similar ethnicity.

Donors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all blood types, are needed to help patients fight sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia and other illnesses. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling (800) 733-2767. To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.