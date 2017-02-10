ZEV electric car charging stations coming to Anza Valley

Two electric vehicle charging stations will be unveiled at the Anza Electric Cooperative headquarters on Highway 371 at 1 p.m. Feb.17 opening a new era of electric car travel to and from the Anza Valley.

The ribbon cutting at the AEC parking lot, 58470 CA-371, will open the Valley to more Zero Emission Vehicle owners wishing to travel between San Diego and the desert communities in the Coachella Valley. AEC officials suggested the easy access stations will hopefully bring more tourism to businesses along the state highway.

Many total electric car owners have found their vehicles can only travel between 75 to 100 miles without a recharge. The lack of public charging stations in the rural areas of the state prohibited travel to those areas. The two charging stations are being installed at the time of this publication and should help the ZEV travelers.

“Recognizing the growth of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) and the lack of charging stations within a 35-square mile radius of our service territory, AEC researched and developed a ZEV charging station pilot program in December 2016 with unanimous consent of our board of directors,” noted Jennifer Miller, AEC government relations liaison/human resources director.

With the approval of the board General Manager Kevin Short found and successfully applied for a California Capital Access Program (CalCAP) Electric Vehicle Charging Station Financing Program. Once the application was approved and the funds allocated the California State Treasurer’s Office said the AEC received the first successful loan in the State’s CalCAP program.

“It is our hope that by bringing ZEV charging stations to Anza, our community will experience an economic boost. We routinely see an influx of weekend drivers passing through our scenic valley either coming from or heading to the desert,” Miller said in a news release. “We anticipate that setting up ZEV charging stations at local businesses will provide an opportunity for some of these weekenders to spend time and money in our community while stopping for a charge.”

Joining with the AEC Board and staff during the planned ribbon cutting will be the invited representatives of the State Treasurers office and the California Pollution Control Financing Authority along with local community leaders.